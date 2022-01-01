Patty melts in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve patty melts
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
|Patty Melt
|$10.99
Grilled rye bread,sauteed onions,1000 island dressing and swiss cheese. Choice of one side
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Modern Malt - Armory Square
325 S Clinton St, Syracuse
|Short Rib Patty Melt
|$14.99
Dr. Pepper braised short rib, IPA carmelized onions, cheddar on marbled rye- Served with Fries or Tots