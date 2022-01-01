Patty melts in Syracuse

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$10.99
Grilled rye bread,sauteed onions,1000 island dressing and swiss cheese. Choice of one side
More about Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST
Modern Malt image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Modern Malt - Armory Square

325 S Clinton St, Syracuse

Avg 3.6 (1143 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Patty Melt$14.99
Dr. Pepper braised short rib, IPA carmelized onions, cheddar on marbled rye- Served with Fries or Tots
More about Modern Malt - Armory Square

