Taino's Bakery

Slices of our premium salami cold cuts carefully inlaid with your choice of topping (Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and sandwich fries) and your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).