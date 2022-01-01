Go
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

119TH & QUIVIRA - OP

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

11922 West 119th Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)

BAKED MAC & CHEESE$12.00
Giant baked macaroni with four cheeses. Choice of bacon or chicken.
TOWN CLUB$11.00
Triple decker with turkey, bacon, ham, Cheddar, and jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted sourdough bread
AVOCADO CHICKEN PANINI$12.00
Grilled chicken, avocado slices, bacon, jack cheese, avocado ranch dressing, and sourdough bread.
CLASSIC BURGER$11.00
1/2 POUND CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF
WINGS$13.00
Jumbo Traditional Bone In
CHICKEN TENDERS ENTRÉE$12.00
Six hand-breaded, and fried tenders, dipping sauce, choice of two sides.
BONELESS WINGS$11.00
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Takeout

Location

11922 West 119th Street

Overland Park KS

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
