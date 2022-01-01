Tamarind, LLC

Go
A modern take on Vietnamese sandwiches, bowls and specialty dishes made with fresh ingredients for all dietary needs.

120 South Main Street

Popular Items

Tamarind Bowls$11.49
With choice of protein, sweet-charred corn, shredded romaine lettuce mix, seasonal veggies, cilantro, fried shallots, served with your choice of sauce.
Gluten Free and Vegan options available
Tofu Spring Rolls$7.49
Two rolls with fried tofu, vermicelli noodles, shredded romaine lettuce mix, mint, bean sprouts, cilantro, served with peanut sauce. No substitutions at this time.
Gluten Free without Peanut Sauce
Vegan Pho$11.49
Vegan Pho broth with fried tofu, baby bok choy, rice noodles, cilantro, yellow and green onions
Served with bean sprouts, lime, Thai basil, and jalapeños on the side.
Banh Mi Sandwiches$10.49
Warm, toasted baguette with choice of protein, pate, cucumber, pickled daikon-carrot, cilantro, served with pho broth dipping sauce.
Vegan upon request
Vietnamese Pho$11.49
With choice of beef or chicken, rice noodles, cilantro, yellow and green onions, served with bean sprouts, lime, Thai basil, and jalapeños on the side.
Gluten Free
Egg Rolls$6.49
3 family recipe vegetarian egg rolls
Loaded Tots$8.49
With choice of protein, melted cheese, chopped green onions, fried shallots, kimchi and house drizzle sauce. Option to add fried egg on top.
Pork Springrolls$7.49
Two rolls with braised pork belly, vermicelli noodles, shredded romaine lettuce mix, mint, bean sprouts, cilantro, served with peanut sauce. No substitutions at this time.
Coconut Ube Jelly$2.49
Vegan and Gluten friendly coconut and ube dessert. Made with coconut cream, coconut water and ube flavoring.
120 South Main Street

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
