Taste of Philly

Welcome to Taste of Philly, Colorado's Home of the Real Philly Cheesesteak™!

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2660 E County Line Rd #B • $

Avg 4.6 (2451 reviews)

Popular Items

Super 12" Original Philly$12.79
Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese.
8" Mushroom Philly$9.54
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American Cheese
8" Green Chile Philly$9.89
Chopped steak, fried onions, green chiles & cheddar cheese
Small French Fries$1.39
1/4 pound
8" The Works$9.89
Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese
Large French Fries$2.99
I hope you're hungry, this is a full pound of yummy french fries!
6" Original Philly$6.69
Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese
8" Original Philly$9.15
Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese
Super 12" The Works$12.89
Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese
Medium French Fries$1.89
1/2 pound
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2660 E County Line Rd #B

Littleton CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
