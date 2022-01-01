Go
Taste of Philly

Welcome to Taste of Philly, Colorado's Home of the Real Philly Cheesesteak™!

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J • $

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)

Popular Items

6" Original Philly$6.69
Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese
8" Original Philly$9.15
Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese
12" Original Philly$12.79
Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese
8" The Works$9.89
Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese
Large French Fries$2.99
One FULL pound of fried goodness.
Small French Fries$1.39
over 1/4 pound of fried goodness!
12" The Works$12.89
Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese
8" Mushroom Philly$9.54
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American Cheese
Medium French Fries$1.89
over 1/2 pound of fried goodness.
12" Pepper Philly$12.89
Chopped steak with grilled green bell peppers, onions & white American Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J

Lakewood CO

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

