Tasty Burger

Your neighborhood burger joint with soul🤘

1301-1305 Boylston Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BACON CHEESEBURGER*$8.79
Beef cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
RISE N' SHINE BURGER*$7.25
Beef cheeseburger topped with a fried egg, crispy bacon and Tasty Spicy Ketchup, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
BBQ ONION BURGER*$7.25
Beef cheeseburger topped with BBQ sauce, sauteed onions and crispy fried onions, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
CHICKEN NUGGETS$6.25
Crispy all-natural chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce
SPICY JALAPENO BURGER*$7.25
Beef hamburger topped with pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapenos and spicy habanero & jalapeno aioli, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
Large French Fries$3.99
Small French Fries$2.99
CHEESEBURGER*$6.50
Beef cheeseburger topped with lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER*$9.50
Two beef cheeseburgers topped with lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
THE BIG TASTY*$7.25
Beef cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, mayo and Tasty Sauce, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
Location

1301-1305 Boylston Street

Boston MA

Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

