Tasu Express Asian Grill & Poke

Tasu Express delivers a variety of popular Asian dishes including a build your own Poke Bowl bar. We have expanded our menu to include a wide selection of delicious made-to-order wings. We pride ourselves in the quality of ingredients we use to make sure our customers enjoy each and every dish selected. This is the perfect stop for when you have those “I don’t know what to eat” moments!



SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS

3307 Watkins Rd • $$