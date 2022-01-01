Go
Toast

Tasu Express Asian Grill & Poke

Tasu Express delivers a variety of popular Asian dishes including a build your own Poke Bowl bar. We have expanded our menu to include a wide selection of delicious made-to-order wings. We pride ourselves in the quality of ingredients we use to make sure our customers enjoy each and every dish selected. This is the perfect stop for when you have those “I don’t know what to eat” moments!

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS

3307 Watkins Rd • $$

Avg 3.8 (226 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3307 Watkins Rd

Durham NC

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden

No reviews yet

Enjoy Korean BBQ, Craft Coffee and Craft Beer in a beautiful garden and cafe!

Zweli's Kitchen & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Authentic Zimbabwean cuisine!

Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Authentic, homemade style Peruvian food

Hope Valley Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston