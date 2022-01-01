Tea Spoons

Come enjoy a custom Bubble Tea, Cold Brew and Acai Bowl. Located in the heart of South Hills on beautiful Bridge Road. We have limited seating for 3 indoors and two outdoor tables to accommodate 4. We have the ability to cater a baby shower, reception, or birthday party. All drinks are made to order with your choice of Jasmine Green Tea, Assam Black Tea or omit the tea all together. Many items are Vegan and all items are Vegetarian. As we grow in our community we are looking forward to adding items to our menu like, specialty toast with house made bread and gourmet oatmeal!



1005 C Bridge Rd