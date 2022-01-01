Go
Thai Satay BBQ

BBQ

1403 E Foothill Boulevard • $

Avg 4.5 (227 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Egg Rolls$8.99
Deep fried egg rolls stuffed with chicken, vegetables and glass noodles served with sweet & sour sauce
No. 1 BBQ Ribs & Chicken$15.99
BBQ beef ribs & BBQ chicken (boneless, skinless) with fried rice and salad.
Orange Chicken$11.99
Battered chicken in orange sauce topped with onions and sesame seed
Cashew with veggie$11.99
Stir fried mixed vegetable with cashew nut.
F # 9 Spicy Shrimp$14.99
stir-fried shrimp with onions & bell pepper and carrot in spicy sauce served with shrimp fried rice
Appetizer for Two$15.99
4 SATAYS, 4 WONTONS, 2 EGG ROLLS & 2 FOIL CHICKEN
Green Curry$11.99
choice of meat with green curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil leaves served with steamed rice.
Spicy Meat$11.99
Choice of meat stir fried with onions, bell pepper, and carrots in spicy sauce.
Garlic & Pepper Meat$14.99
stir fried fresh garlic and pepper with choice of meat
F # 4 Thai BBQ Chicken$12.99
Thai BBQ chicken (boneless, skinless) with sweet chili sauce served with shrimp fried rice
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1403 E Foothill Boulevard

Upland CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
