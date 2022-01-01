Go
Toast

Thai American Bistro

Authentic Thai food as well as American casual fare

18721 university blvd #160

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pad Kee Mao$13.00
Pan-fried noodles with bell peppers, carrots and green beans, Thai basil and house made sauce
Tom Yum
freshly ground chili, mushroom, galangal, onion, tomatoes, lime juice, lemon grass, kefir lime leaf
Pad See Ew$13.00
Pan fried rice noodles with Garlic, broccoli, carrot, egg, and our home-made sauce
Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.95
4 Deep fried rice paper, vegetables, vermicelli, sweet and sour sauce.
Green Curry$13.00
Green curry with bamboo shoots, green veggies and Thai basil in coconut milk, served Thai jasmine steamed rice
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice served with choice of meat, broccoli ,onion, carrots, tomatoes, scallions, egg garnished with cilantro
Pad Thai$13.00
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, Pad Thai sauce, ,green onion, peanuts
Yellow Curry$13.00
Yellow curry paste, potatoes, carrot, onion, served with Thai jasmine steamed rice
Red Curry$13.00
Red curry paste, bamboo shoot, green bean, squash, kaffir lime leaf ,and Thai basil served with Thai jasmine steamed rice
Chicken Satay$7.95
4 Marinated chicken on skewers with peanut sauce and pickled cucumber
See full menu

Location

18721 university blvd #160

sugarland TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wing Station

No reviews yet

Take-out restaurant serving Riverstone!

Sugar's Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Micheaux's Southern Cuisine

No reviews yet

George Micheaux is the founder of Micheaux’s Catering and the person most responsible for meal preparation, development, and the emergence in the catering business. If you know him the one thing that he sells is authenticity, quality and freshness. “The only thing I know is doing things from scratch,” says George. Assisted by his wife, Janice Micheaux, who serves as the company’s business manager. She assists in food preparation and oversees all day-to-day operations including new business developments and is the right arm to this successful endeavor.

Micheaux’s Catering represents the culmination of a professional vision that satisfies the comforts and desires of consumers by creating an independent outlet committed to a “full service” catering center for the masses.

Red Oak Grill Missouri City

No reviews yet

Catering now available: 1. Check out the menu at https://bit.ly/3nfveUw and 2.. Call us to order 281.969.5074. It's that easy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston