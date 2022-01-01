Go
THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT

Come in and enjoy!

6204 Raytown Trafficway

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Chicken$13.99
2 Eggs Served with Toast or Biscuit, Fried Potatoes or Grits
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$8.99
Served w/ Cream Cheese Icing
#3) Biscuit & Gravy (Half Order)$8.29
Served with Potatoes or Grits
Homemade Slice of Pecan Pie$5.99
#1) Traditional Breakfast$11.99
2 Eggs, 2 Bacon or Sausage or Ham Steak($11.99), Potatoes or Grits & choice of Biscuit & Gravy or 2 Pancakes, Toast
#7) BYO
Strawberry Waffle$12.99
Served w/ Cream Cheese Icing
#8) Marvin's Homestyle Spicy Burger$10.99
Served with Fries
#2) Biscuit & Gravy (Full Order)$8.79
Served with Potatoes or Grits
Mac & Cheese$3.99
Location

Raytown MO

Sunday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 3:59 am
