The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen

Mom & pop brewery & kitchen serving house brewed beer & scratch made food in the heart of Austin!

6015 Dillard Circle Suite A

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich$12.50
Panko-breaded fried chicken thigh tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese dressing, housemade pickles & red onion on a toasted pretzel bun. *Chicken thigh is a dark meat and will come out dark pink when it's fully cooked to temp
Brewtorium Mac n' Beer Cheese$7.75
Elbow macaroni smothered in house beer cheese, cheddar, smoked gouda, and black garlic.
Hungry Hippie$18.00
Artichoke hearts, baby portobellos, house-pickled shallots, fresh cilantro, provolone cheese & tangy cilantro cashew pesto. (Order without cheese to make it VEGAN)
Mexican Corn$3.00
Corn, Chile-Lime Mayo, Cotija Cheese
Joe vs the Avocado Bowl$13.50
Whole fresh avocado and quinoa are topped with street corn, Cotija cheese, red onion & cilantro. Served over organic mixed greens with a side of fresh-prepared citrus vinaigrette. (Make it VEGAN - order without Mexican corn & Cotija)
Soft Pretzel$7.00
Baked in house daily and served with a trio of housemade dipping sauces including mustard Crème Fraîche, house beer cheese, and IPA mustard.
Straight Shooter Burger$13.25
Hearty half-pound burger cooked to perfection and served on a toasted brioche roll. Dressed with organic mixed greens, tomato, onion, and housemade pickles. Served with your choice of condiment and side item.
Cobb Salad$12.50
Pork belly lardons, sliced hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, diced avocado, green onions, grape tomatoes & radish. Served on our organic spring mix with a side of blue cheese dressing.
Fried Spuds$4.00
Thick-sliced potato medallions fried golden brown and served with your choice of condiment.
Quartet$17.00
Our Quattro Formaggi 4 cheese pizza featuring our housemade white sauce topped with provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, smoked gouda, garlic confit, fried rosemary & a touch of red pepper flake on our housemade hand-tossed dough.
6015 Dillard Circle Suite A

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
