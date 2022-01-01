Go
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison's original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.

876 Jupiter Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wisconsin Style Cheddar Mac$12.50
Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, cheddar-sourdough breadcrumbs, soft pretzel stick
Kid's Dinosaur Nuggets$6.00
Chicken nuggets, fresh fruit, pub fries, side of ranch dressing
Texarkana Burger$14.00
7 oz. fresh beef, sharp cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, haystack onion, chipotle cream cheese, brioche
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Pub Burger$11.50
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
El Cubano$13.50
Mojo marinated slow roasted pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, Scotch Ale pickles, yellow mustard, toasted French bread
Mayan Chicken Wrap$11.50
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
Mediterranean Falafel Bowl$13.50
Falafel, hummus, tabbouleh, mixed greens, cherry tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, balsamic vinaigrette, tzatziki, grilled naan
Old Glory Cheese Curds$10.00
American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema
New London Bridge Fish Fry
Haddock, Peck's Pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
Location

876 Jupiter Dr

Madison WI

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
