Go
Toast

THB

4301 Whipple Avenue NW, Canton, OH, 44718

4215 Whipple Ave NW

No reviews yet

Location

4215 Whipple Ave NW

Canton OH

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ohio Roasting Company

No reviews yet

Ohio Roasting Company is a locally owned small batch roastery and coffee bar.
ORC features pastries, breakfast sandwiches, oatmeal, espresso drinks, teas, energy drinks, gelato and much more.
Don't forget to grab some fresh roasted coffee beans for home!

Coaches Burger Bar Canton

No reviews yet

BEST BURGER BAR-NONE!

Papa Gyros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0296

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston