The International
Global, food beer & spirits!
1624 N. Front Street
Location
1624 N. Front Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Johnny Brenda's
Come in and enjoy!
Kismet Bagels
Bagels. Schmears. Bialys. Sammies. Need we say more?
Cheu Fishtown
What do we, two dudes from Philly, know about “authentic” Asian cuisine? Nothing. Lucky for us, that’s not what CHeU Noodle Bar, CHeU Fishtown & Bing Bing Dim Sum are all about. We cook what we like to eat — it’s personal, no matter what we put in front of you. Our food is often informed by tradition, but it’s never defined by it. All that we require of you is a willing mind and a willing stomach. We might not be “authentic.” But we do keep it real. - Ben & Shawn
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!