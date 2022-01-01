Go
The Mac Shack

The best Mac n Cheese in town, with so many options its hard to chose just one

5505 w 20th Ave #114 • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Creamy Pesto Pasta$10.75
A delicious take on a classic pesto, our version is creamier and cheesier than the rest
Five Cheese Mac n Cheese$10.75
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan, Monterey Jack, Provolone and Cheddar cheeses blended to make this one of a kind five cheese sauce that's sure to please
Pork Belly Mac n Cheese$14.50
Our Five Cheese Mac topped with sous-vied Pork Belly - Fried till it's crispy on the outside tender on the inside, a fan favorite, for extra pork belly just add it below
Kids Mac$6.00
Your basic cheddar mac and cheese just the way kids like it
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Poppers$9.00
Crispy crunch with an explosive pop - Mild Jalapenos stuffed with Cream Cheese Battered and Deep Fried
Bacon Jalapeno Mac n Cheese$11.95
Our Five Cheese Mac blended with Crispy Bacon and Fresh Jalapenos. We make it from mild to blow your mind depending on your liking, for extra bacon just add it below
Garlic Parmesan Fries$4.75
The best fries in town what else do we need to say
Cheese Cake Brownie$2.00
Delectable chocolate brownie with cheese cake swirled throughout
Cheddar Mac n Cheese$10.25
Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses blended to create this classic
Pork Green Chili Mac n Cheese$13.75
Our Five Cheese Mac topped with Colorado's best Pork Green Chili and Jalapenos added from mild to hot . A Colorado classic
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

5505 w 20th Ave #114

Edgewater CO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
