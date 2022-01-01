Go
Toast

The Metropolitan Grill

Come in and enjoy!

2931 E Battlefield St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bread Dip
Steak Special For 2$30.00
Apricot & Aged Balsamic Glazed blend of NY Strip and Filet Tips. Served with Salad & Bread, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Veggies, and Cookies.
Chocolate Torte$7.25
Dense flourless chocolate cake topped with a warm berry compote.
Shah-some$17.00
2pc Brie, Goat Cheese, Onion, roasted Garlic & Apple Butter baked in a Puff Pastry. Balsamic & Peppercorn Supreme with Shredded Chicken and Prosciutto. Served with Parmesan crisps & Fuji
Apple slices.
Fitchy$16.00
6oz Salt Block Blackened Rare Ahi Tuna. Sriracha & Balsamic Glaze.
Cheri Caesar$11.00
Prosciutto infused Caesar dressing tossed with romaine shreds and a confetti made of crostini, caramelized pickled onions and asiago.
Cookies
Dr. Sharp Manicotti$22.00
Herb Ricotta filled Manicotti in a roasted garlic prosciutto and sun dried tomato cream sauce, topped with sweet basil, roasted tomato, and provel baked chicken parmesan breast. Red sauce plate.
Bread Service
Mitchell Carry Out Special$20.00
Mitchell Pizza: provel, mozzarella, bacon, chicken, prosciutto, sweet onion, tomato. Served with salad, bread, and cookies.
See full menu

Location

2931 E Battlefield St

Springfield MO

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

cellar + plate

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Great American Taco Company

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired. Big Tacos. Big Flavors.

Hard Knox BBQ

No reviews yet

Fresh-daily, Pecan smoked Ozarks Barbecue with Chef-inspired Side Dishes.
Custom Catering services for groups of any size.

Dine in, Curbside Carry-Out and Online Ordering is available as well.

Pasta Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston