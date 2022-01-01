Shack Breakfast & Lunch
The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!
14810 CLAYTON RD
Popular Items
Location
14810 CLAYTON RD
CHESTERFIELD MO
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
UKraft-Chesterfield
Come in and enjoy!
The Haus Pizzeria & Bar
The Haus is your neighborhood Pizzeria and Bar. Good eats handmade from scratch.
6 North Cafe
We are OPEN for DRIVE THRU, ONLINE, and CARRYOUT orders.
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.