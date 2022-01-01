Go
Shack Breakfast & Lunch

The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!

14810 CLAYTON RD

Popular Items

BELGIAN WAFFLES$5.49
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip.
NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'$10.99
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
EVERYTHING TASTES BETTER IN DENVER$11.49
Ham, bacon, green pepper, red pepper, onion & cheddar cheese served w/ hash browns & english muffin
BACON$4.49
MAKE A GROWN MAN CRY$11.99
Breakfast burrito stuffed w/ bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs & onions served with a bed of crispy hash browns & topped w/ housemade Queso cheese & salsa fresca
BUTTERMILK PANCAKE$5.99
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrup.
HOUSEMADE BISCUIT 'N GRAVY$3.49
SHREDDED HASH BROWNS$3.49
DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN$11.49
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
FRENCH TOAST BRIOCHE$8.99
Covered in powdered sugar served with a side of butter and syrup
14810 CLAYTON RD

CHESTERFIELD MO

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
