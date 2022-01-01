Go
The Ways Restaurant and Brewery

From Scratch Kitchen and Brewery, specializing in Smoked Meats, with a significant selection of Vegetarian options

11 South Easton Rd

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich$17.00
House Chicken Wings$15.00
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Burger$15.00
Shreaded Pork Taco$10.00
Bourbon BBQ Pork Sandwich$13.00
Mac and Cheese$10.00
Greggo’s Nachos$11.00
Cornflake Chicken Fingers$13.50
Location

11 South Easton Rd

Glenside PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
