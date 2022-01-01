Go
The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick

Enjoy classic American fare with a twist! Now offering take out and hotel delivery. Please enter your room number with your order for room delivery. If your order includes alcohol, please have your ID ready to show.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5311 Buckeystown Pike • $$

Avg 4.2 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Coke Can$1.50
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmiggiano and House Croutons
Side of Sidewinder Fries$3.00
Battered with Craft beer give these Unique Shaped Fries a Rich Distinct Flavor.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Breaded Chicken Marinated in Nashville Hot sauce. Deep fried and topped with coleslaw on a toasted Potato bun. Served with Tater Tots and homemade Pickles
Stacked Chicken Quesadillas$13.00
Chicken, Mixed cheese & Red & Green Peppers double stacked in toasted tortillas.
Served with Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Picante Salsa on the side
Chicken fingers$6.00
3 Large Chicken Planks served with Tater Tots & BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard
Side of Tater Tots$2.50
Crispy Warm Memories
Fried Seafood Platter$20.00
2 Cod Filets, Yuenling battered shrimp and a homemade Maryland Crab Cake. Served with Slaw, Charred Lemon, Cocktail and Tartar Sauce.
Stack House Burger$13.00
Melted Cheddar & Thick cut Bacon strips on top of a 1/2# Certified Angus Beef Patty, with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions.
Served with Tater Tots & Homemade Pickles on the side
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$3.25
Lightly seasoned a Classic Healthier Option
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5311 Buckeystown Pike

Frederick MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
