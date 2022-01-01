The Feedery

Go
Fresh, homegrown ingredients and chef-driven recipes come together to create an evolving menu of creative breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner options.

FRENCH FRIES

900 E Hampden Ave • $

Billy's Breakfast Stubby$9.00
English muffin, fried egg, American cheese, house greens, tomato, onion, yellow mustard. VG, GFO
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Two local eggs, crispy potatoes, cheddar, salsa verde, guajillo pepper sauce, black beans, flour tortilla
Falafel Gyro$15.00
Chickpea falafel, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pita bread, mint. VG, VO, GFO.
Mac + Cheese$7.00
Topped with panko bread crumbs + choice of local bacon crumbles VG
Thousand Island Burger$17.00
6-ounce Colorado beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, thousand island, brioche bun GFO, VGO
Grow + Gather Burger$17.00
6 oz. Colorado beef patty, tomato, gruyere, caramelized onion, bacon aioli, brioche bun GFO, VGO
BLT$14.00
Four slices of bacon, green goddess aioli, tomato, house-grown greens, grilled sourdough. GFO
Bacon Vinaigrette$16.00
House mixed greens, grapes, goat cheese, candied cashews, crispy quinoa, tarragon, local bacon crumbles, warm bacon vinaigrette GFO, VGO
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Chicken, lettuce, house tomato, pickled red onion, bacon, cheddar, buffalo sauce, flour tortilla GFO, VGO
Latte
Groups
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

900 E Hampden Ave

Englewood CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
