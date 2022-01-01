Go
The Henry

Come on in and enjoy!

100 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac N' Cheese$15.00
Wings$14.00
Pretzel Sticks$12.00
Fries$6.00
Bangers and Mash$16.00
Popcorn Chicken$14.00
Nashville Hot BLT$18.00
KIDS Single Cheeseburger$7.00
Location

100 Main St

Nyack NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
La Fontana Restaurant

No reviews yet

authentic Italian cuisine in our charming and spacious dining room or enjoy a seasonal view of the Hudson River in our upstairs dining area. A glass of wine from our extensive wine collection at the grand cherry wood bar for a before or after drink with friends and family is a wonderful way to start or end an evening of fun.

Art Cafe of Nyack

No reviews yet

Starting April 20th we are open again from 11am-7pm. Thanks for your patience!

The Local Tap House of Nyack

No reviews yet

We are a cozy local spot with a fantastic selection of craft beers.

Bari

No reviews yet

A quick serve restaurant with Baked Falafels (GF,V), Fresh Juice, Smoothies, Smoothie Bowls and more..

