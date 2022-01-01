Go
Toast

The Nosh of Beverly Hills

A New York Deli gone West!

9689 Santa Monica Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey Chili Soup$13.99
Served with avocado, Jack cheese and chips
Dressing
Chinese Chicken Salad
Romaine, wontons, chicken breast, scallions, Mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, sesame seeds, almonds, homemade Chinese dressing
Nosh Breakfast Bagel$9.99
Scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon & American cheese
Chips-Housemade$2.99
Turkey Breast Sandwich
House roasted Shelton Farms turkey breast.
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon & cheddar cheese, with guacamole and salsa on the side.
Bacon (3)$5.79
Hand-Crafted Bagel*
Individual bagels done the way you want it.
Chocolate Croissant$4.99
See full menu

Location

9689 Santa Monica Blvd.

Beverly Hills CA

SundayClosed
Monday7:45 am - 6:10 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 6:10 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 6:10 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 6:10 pm
Friday7:45 am - 6:10 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Farm of Beverly Hills

No reviews yet

The Farm’s location on North Beverly Drive is a local landmark for both residents and visitors from around the world. Just steps away from Rodeo Drive, The Farm is in the center of one of the busiest shopping districts in Southern California. Guests enjoy people watching while dining on the patio or in our comfortable, yet refined dining room. Come enjoy a range of classic dishes and new favorites at one of the best restaurants in Beverly Hills.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Spring Place

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Impasta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston