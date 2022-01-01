Beverly Hills sandwich spots you'll love

Nate 'n Al's image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Nate 'n Al's

414 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

Avg 4.1 (4670 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Matzo Ball Soup$7.95
Served with noodles and carrots
Chicken Noodle Soup$7.95
Served with noodles, carrots and shredded chicken
The Westwood$17.95
Roast turkey, cole slaw, Russian dressing
The Nosh of Beverly Hills image

 

The Nosh of Beverly Hills

9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen Bagels$19.25
Please pick which homemade bagels and how many of each you would like and write in the instructions.
Chinese Chicken Salad
Romaine, wontons, chicken breast, scallions, Mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, sesame seeds, almonds, homemade Chinese dressing
Hand-Crafted Bagel*
Individual bagels done the way you want it.
Heroic Italian image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Heroic Italian

8484 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Vegan (VG)$15.00
Avocado, artichoke, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, giardiniera, pesto.
Quadronno$15.00
Prosciutto, burrata, house roasted tomatoes, Italian black summer truffle mayo.
Heroic Salad (VT)$9.00
Heirloom tomatoes, burrata, Persian cucumbers and Maui sweet onions on mix greens.
Chaumont (Beverly Hills) image

 

Chaumont (Beverly Hills)

143 S Beverly drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate croissant$4.50
Chocolate croissant
Egg & cheese$13.50
croissant, cheddar cheese, soft scrambled eggs, arugula
Pain Suisse$6.25
Pain Suisse
Judi's Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Judi's Deli

433 n bedford dr, beverly hills

Avg 4 (296 reviews)
Takeout
