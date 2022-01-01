Beverly Hills sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Beverly Hills
More about Nate 'n Al's
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Nate 'n Al's
414 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$7.95
Served with noodles and carrots
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$7.95
Served with noodles, carrots and shredded chicken
|The Westwood
|$17.95
Roast turkey, cole slaw, Russian dressing
More about The Nosh of Beverly Hills
The Nosh of Beverly Hills
9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|Dozen Bagels
|$19.25
Please pick which homemade bagels and how many of each you would like and write in the instructions.
|Chinese Chicken Salad
Romaine, wontons, chicken breast, scallions, Mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, sesame seeds, almonds, homemade Chinese dressing
|Hand-Crafted Bagel*
Individual bagels done the way you want it.
More about Heroic Italian
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Heroic Italian
8484 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|The Vegan (VG)
|$15.00
Avocado, artichoke, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, giardiniera, pesto.
|Quadronno
|$15.00
Prosciutto, burrata, house roasted tomatoes, Italian black summer truffle mayo.
|Heroic Salad (VT)
|$9.00
Heirloom tomatoes, burrata, Persian cucumbers and Maui sweet onions on mix greens.
More about Chaumont (Beverly Hills)
Chaumont (Beverly Hills)
143 S Beverly drive, Beverly Hills
|Popular items
|Chocolate croissant
|$4.50
|Egg & cheese
|$13.50
croissant, cheddar cheese, soft scrambled eggs, arugula
|Pain Suisse
|$6.25
