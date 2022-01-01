Burritos in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve burritos
Jack & Ben's
9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills
|Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$12.00
Marinated and grilled chicken, Spanish rice, seasoned black beans, hatch chili, cheese and herbs.
|A.M. Burrito
|$8.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar & Monterrey jack cheese, "red brown" rice, epazote, black beans, salsa del día.
|New Mex Burrito
|$10.00
House turkey chorizo, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar and Monterrey jack, hatch green chiles, southwest herbs, salsa del día.
Pascal on Beverly
200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.75
Whole wheat tortilla, roasted vegetables, eggs, quinoa or potatoes. Served with salsa verde, guacamole and pico de gallo
The Nosh of Beverly Hills
9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.79
Scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon & cheddar cheese, with guacamole and salsa on the side.