Burritos in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills restaurants
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve burritos

Jack & Ben's image

 

Jack & Ben's

9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito Bowl$12.00
Marinated and grilled chicken, Spanish rice, seasoned black beans, hatch chili, cheese and herbs.
A.M. Burrito$8.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar & Monterrey jack cheese, "red brown" rice, epazote, black beans, salsa del día.
New Mex Burrito$10.00
House turkey chorizo, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar and Monterrey jack, hatch green chiles, southwest herbs, salsa del día.
Pascal on Beverly image

 

Pascal on Beverly

200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.75
Whole wheat tortilla, roasted vegetables, eggs, quinoa or potatoes. Served with salsa verde, guacamole and pico de gallo
The Nosh of Beverly Hills image

 

The Nosh of Beverly Hills

9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.79
Scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon & cheddar cheese, with guacamole and salsa on the side.
Restaurant banner

 

Tryst Caffe Beverly Hills

9667 1/2 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Potatoes with roasted bell peppers and Spanish onions, avocado, eggs any style: (choice of turkey bacon, or pork)
