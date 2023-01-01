Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Banana cake in
Beverly Hills
/
Beverly Hills
/
Banana Cake
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve banana cake
Jack & Ben's
9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills
No reviews yet
Banana Loaf Cake
$4.50
More about Jack & Ben's
Leora
9346 Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills
No reviews yet
Banana Cake W/ Chocolate & Pecans
$3.50
More about Leora
Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly Hills
Roast Beef Sandwiches
Chocolate Brownies
Tiramisu
Kale Salad
Tortilla Soup
French Toast
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Ball Soup
More near Beverly Hills to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1001 restaurants)
Santa Monica
Avg 4.4
(112 restaurants)
Culver City
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Venice
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
West Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(53 restaurants)
North Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
Avg 4.6
(44 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1001 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(849 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(599 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(421 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1089 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston