Egg sandwiches in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Pascal on Beverly
200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$13.75
Egg salad, green onions, chives and mayo
The Nosh of Beverly Hills
9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
|Egg Salad Sandwich
Free range eggs mixed with mayo, mustard and abyssal of salt.
|Egg Sandwich
|$7.49
|Hole in One Grilled Cheese Egg Sandwich
|$11.99
Two slices of bread with eggs cooked inside the bread, melty American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a rustic sourdough