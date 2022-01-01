Quesadillas in Titusville
Titusville restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Sergios Tacos
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sergios Tacos
3580 Cheney Hwy, Titusville
|Meat Quesadilla
|$10.25
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2825 Garden St, Titusville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)