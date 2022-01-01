Quesadillas in Titusville

Sergios Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sergios Tacos

3580 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Avg 4.3 (1618 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Quesadilla$10.25
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2825 Garden St, Titusville

Avg 4.4 (2484 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
