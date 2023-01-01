Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Topeka

Topeka restaurants
Topeka restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Johnny's Tavern - Topeka NEW - TOPEKA

2821 Southwest Fairlawn Road, Topeka

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Tender chicken breast with tangy wing sauce, Swiss, lettuce, & tomato. Johnny’s ranch dressing on the side. Choose grilled or crispy.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Traditional Nashville hot breaded sandwich with hot oil served on a brioche bun with pickles and ranch on the side.
GRILL

Abigails - 3701 Sw Plaza Dr

3701 Sw Plaza Dr, Topeka

Avg 4.4 (658 reviews)
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$10.95
