Topsham restaurants you'll love
Topsham's top cuisines
Must-try Topsham restaurants
More about Blueberries
Blueberries
4 Bowdoin Mill Island, Topsham
|Popular items
|Blueberry Sunrise
|$8.99
Over hard egg, cheddar and sausage or bacon on grilled blueberry muffin tops
|Bubba Biscuit
|$8.49
Over hard egg, cheddar, sausage or bacon & tomato on homemade butter biscuit
|Freyja Tot Breakfast Bowl
|$13.99
A bed of tater tots topped with 3 scrambled eggs, house roasted sweet potatoes, spinach, onions, peppers, guacamole, and cheddar cheese.
More about 104 Main Public House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
104 Main Public House
104 main st, Topsham
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Wings
|$12.00
8 wings - choice of sauce: wild Maine blueberry sriracha, house BBQ, buffalo
|Deviled Eggs
|$6.00
bacon, chive, banana peppers
|Haddock Sandwich
|$15.00
fried or blackened fresh haddock, shredded lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, brioche bun. Add cheese for $1.50
More about Smitty's Cinema - Topsham
Smitty's Cinema - Topsham
65 Topsham Fair Mall Road, Topsham