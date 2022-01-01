Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Torrey

Go
Torrey restaurants
Toast

Torrey restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburger image

 

Slackers Burger Joint

165 E. Main St., Torrey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.23
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with American Cheese and premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger$13.98
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with generous portion of mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$16.38
Two Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burgers, Two slices of American Cheese and double helping of premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
More about Slackers Burger Joint
Restaurant banner

 

Rock Reef Cafe

165 E Main St, Torrey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Guacamole Bacon Burger$12.99
Guacamole, Smoked Bacon & Pp Jack cheese
More about Rock Reef Cafe

