Bacon cheeseburgers in Torrey

Slackers Burger Joint
165 E. Main St., Torrey
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.23
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with American Cheese and premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
|Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger
|$13.98
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with generous portion of mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.38
Two Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burgers, Two slices of American Cheese and double helping of premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.