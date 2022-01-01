Go
Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen

Serving up the Best Cajun Cuisine, Mouthwatering Burgers, Fresh Salads, and Coldest Craft Beer in Golden, CO!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

811 12th St • $$

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Catfish Poboy$14.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Tossed in House Cajun Vinaigrette, Remoulade
Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
Fries$3.00
Sangre de Cristo$15.00
Hatch Green Chile, Avocado, Pepperjack, Mayo
Mountain Goat$13.00
Goat Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Fig Glaze
Gator Bites$9.00
Fried Gator Tail, House Remoulade
BASIC$12.00
Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onion
Pig Pen$15.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Trailhead BBQ
Dun Rite Pulled Pork$12.00
House Braised Pork, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Slaw, Trailhead BBQ, Pickles
Chicken & Andouille Jambalaya$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

811 12th St

Golden CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

