Trapezium Brewing
Brewery taproom featuring homemade brews, brick oven pizzas, wings + more
423 Third Street
Popular Items
Location
423 Third Street
Petersburg VA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Monaray's
Bar and Grill
Longstreet's Deli
Welcome to Longstreets Deli!
Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant & Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
Tri-City Chili Peppers
The Tri-City Chili Peppers experience is like no-one else. Great food, family fun, entertainment and oh we have baseball too.