Trapezium Brewing

Brewery taproom featuring homemade brews, brick oven pizzas, wings + more

423 Third Street

Popular Items

Bonneville Deluxe$16.00
Red sauce, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, prosciutto + five cheese blend.
Molly Stark$10.00
Build your own - starts with red sauce + five cheese blend
Daisy Fairfield$12.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic + olive oil
Monterrey$15.00
Red sauce, prosciutto, five cheese blend, goat cheese, fig + honey drizzle.
Wings$14.00
8 oven baked wings. Choose dry rub, hot, lemon honey ginger, or bourbon BBQ. Blue cheese, ranch, or Alabama white sauce.
Mamou Evangeline$14.00
Red sauce, sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onions + five cheese blend
Bonneville$14.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto + five cheese blend.
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Hot butter and salt crust + sweet Bavarian Mustard. Add Lucky 47 White Ale beer cheese +3.
Ghost Town$10.00
Build your own - starts with olive oil & garlic + five cheese blend
Kealia Luau$13.00
Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, five cheese blend + bourbon BBQ
Location

Petersburg VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
