Go
Toast

Trapper's Sushi Co.

Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.

3120 6th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

*Rock & Roll$16.00
Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.
*Gyoza$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
*Vader Roll$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*Edamame$3.00
Edamame served with salt.
*Mt. Rainier Roll$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago & teriyaki.
*Puyallup Roll$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Bonney Lake Roll$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
*Trump FULL Roll$18.50
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)
*Trapper Roll$14.00
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*California Roll$9.00
Crab & avocado.
See full menu

Location

3120 6th Ave

Tacoma WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Farrelli's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Redd Dog

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Asado

No reviews yet

The South Sound’s only Argentine-themed steakhouse and a staple restaurant of the trendy Sixth Avenue dining district. Unforgettable flavors since 2005.

E9 Firehouse & Gastropub

No reviews yet

Historic firehouse restored as a restaurant and pub in 1972. A Tacoma Icon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston