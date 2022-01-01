Trillium Brewing Company
Trillium Canton offers a variety of unique indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy every day of the week, allowing for a truly customizable guest experience!
Open Monday- Wednesday for draft pours and to-go beer and merchandise retail purchases, and Thursday - Sunday for full-service dining, draft pours, and retail to-go.
110 Shawmut Rd • $
110 Shawmut Rd
Canton MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
