Trillium Brewing Company

Trillium Canton offers a variety of unique indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy every day of the week, allowing for a truly customizable guest experience!
Open Monday- Wednesday for draft pours and to-go beer and merchandise retail purchases, and Thursday - Sunday for full-service dining, draft pours, and retail to-go.

Weather Observatory 4pk Cans$22.20
**Triple IPA - 9.5% abv** Weather Observatory Triple IPA pours a soft, light orange with glowing haze. Juicy, tropical fruit & bright citrus greet the nose up front, leading with aromas of fresh-squeezed orange, grapefruit, and light melon. Background notes of succulent mango & peach play supporting roles, becoming more apparent after each sip. Medium-bodied with a deceptively hidden 9.5% ABV, Weather Observatory finishes dry, with a restrained, gentle bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
DDH Trailside IPA 4pk Cans$20.20
**Double Dry Hopped India Pale Ale - 6.8% abv** DDH Trailside is the amped-up version of the original with a double dose of Citra & Strata in the dry hop. Pouring a hazy, golden yellow, DDH Trailside is a fine-tuned take on the classic citrus-meets-tropical Trillium profile. Keeping an eye toward new possibilities with Strata, while retaining the core elements of what works best in Citra, the aroma is a stunning display of smile-inducing hop saturation.
Fresh-peeled clementine, tangelo, and candied Meyer lemon notes are complemented by overripe pineapple, mango nectar, and fuzzy peach. Its juice-forward, no doubt; but an underlying ruby red grapefruit bitterness keeps us reaching back for more. Characteristically soft and palate-coating, we hope you enjoy DDH Trailside while exploring the beauty of Blue Hills and beyond. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Max Legroom 4pk Cans$22.20
**Double IPA - 9.1% abv** Out of the can, Max Legroom pours a viscous, pale, pineapple-colored yellow, coating the glass as the beer is swirled. Extended cold conditioning allows for unparalleled aroma development, offering an explosively dank and hop-saturated character. We enjoy notes of pineapple gummies, mango/papaya smoothie, and fresh-squeezed citrus with a gentle buzz of vibrant pine to assist with balancing the tropical onslaught. Finishing plush and creamy, Max Legroom joins the pinnacle of our hoppy offerings, meant to enjoy in celebration and shared with those special in your lives. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Twice the Daily Serving: Fruit Punch 4pk Cans$22.20
**Berliner Weisse with Raspberry, Guava, Passion Fruit, Pineapple & Lime - 7% abv** For Twice the Daily Serving: Fruit Punch, we blended a balanced mix of fresh raspberry, guava, passionfruit, pineapple, and lime for ultimate refreshment. Pouring deep ruby red, Twice the Daily Serving: Fruit Punch invigorates the palate as melted tropical popsicle with strong notes of fresh berries, guava, & pineapple finishing with light citrus. Medium sweetness, satisfying acidity, and pleasantly firm body, this may well be our favorite Daily Serving to date. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Smooth Seas 4pk Cans$22.20
**Double IPA with Congolese Vanilla & Lactose - 8%** Smooth Seas Double IPA showcases massive additions of Citra in the dry hop, imported Congolese vanilla beans, & lactose. Pouring a heavy, milky haze of deep golden straw, Smooth Seas floods the nose with enticing aromatics of fruity, tropical hops, and freshly baked vanilla cupcakes.
Breaking onto the palate in waves of assertive, juicy hop character splashed with notes of Navel orange, creamsicle “Fribble”, & white chocolate. Full-bodied with a luscious mouthfeel enhanced by creamy milk-sugar sweetness, Smooth Seas finishes clean with a pleasant bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Dialed In Pinot Gris 4pk Cans$22.20
**Double IPA with Pinot Gris Grape Juice - 8.5% abv** This iteration of Dialed-In is a fresh, juicy Double IPA intensively dry hopped with Citra and El Dorado. Pouring a vibrant, hazy gold, aromas of white wine, tropical fruit, and citrus swirl around the nose. Upfront flavors of grassy hop, lime zest, and pineapple coincide with vinous notes from the mid-fermentation addition of Pinot Gris juice. Soft and creamy with moderate bitterness, Dialed-In: Pinot Gris is medium-bodied with a crisp, dry finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Mosaic True New Englander 4pk Cans$20.20
**Double IPA - 8.1% abv** Mosaic Dry Hopped True New Englander presents a hazy deep golden yellow in the glass. Breezy piña colada aromas immediately transplant us to paradise in the tropics. Mosaic’s signature stone fruit, citrus, and tropical notes pair brilliantly with the characteristic coconut flavor that Sabro brings to the table. With a full-bodied and plush mouthfeel that stands up to the beer's incredibly juicy spirit, Mosaic Dry Hopped True New Englander is a perfect companion for sledding, snow-blowing, or claiming that perfect Boston parking spot! **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Puny Partridge 4pk Cans$15.20
**Pale Ale - 5% abv** Part of our Small Bird series of seasonal, sessionable pale ales, Puny Partridge features Mosaic and Nelson Sauvin hops balanced with a malt profile of Maris Otter and Naked Malted Oats. Leading with aromas of freshly squeezed orange juice, pith, and tropical fruit, Puny Partridge pops with a palate of fruit salad and melon. A crisp, light body and lower ABV make Puny Partridge an easy drinking, delicious Pale Ale. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACK PER PERSON**
Mettle 4pk Cans$20.20
**Double IPA - 8.4% abv** In the spirit of tenacity and camaraderie, Mettle was first created to highlight the milestone of our inaugural year as a brewery. With the intense dry-hop duo of Amarillo and Citra, this medium-bodied Double IPA beckons with aromatics of pineapple, mango, orange, and a hoppy dankness. A fusion of orange, melon, light pineapple, and a subtle pithiness round out the palate with a smooth, pillowy mouthfeel. We continue to brew Mettle in recognition of our devoted following of hopheads that have supported us from the very beginning. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
DDH Summer Street IPA 4pk Cans$20.20
**Double Dry Hopped IPA - 7.2% abv** Our enhanced version of Summer Street IPA features a secondary dry hopping with Simcoe. Hazy, sunflower gold in appearance, DDH Summer provides strong aromatics of floral pine and ripe pineapple with overtones of citrus peel and fresh picked blueberries. Bold, dynamic flavors of juicy tangerine, diced strawberries, pineapple cubes, and green pear lead the palate with a modest, balancing bite of grapefruit pith and pine needles. Just above medium mouthfeel with a dry finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Location

110 Shawmut Rd

Canton MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
