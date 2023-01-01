Mac and cheese in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Sriracha Mac N Cheese (V)(GF)
|$14.00
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa
|Full Classic Mac n' Cheese Gratin
|$15.00
Classic steakhouse Mac 'n Cheese, serves 3-4
|Half Classic Mac n' Cheese Gratin
|$9.00
Classic steakhouse Mac 'n Cheese, serves 1-2
|Fried Mac n' Cheese
|$13.00
mac sauce, bacon, fried sage
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
|Vegan Mac & Cheese App
|$6.99
|Mac & Cheese App
|$6.99
Rotini noodles, four-cheese sauce, baked & topped with Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs
|Loaded Mac & Cashew Cheese (V)
|$15.99
House made cashew cheese, rotini pasta, crispy kale, caramelized onions, smokey zucchini & Head Country BBQ