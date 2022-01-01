Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa restaurants
Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa

1130 UNIVERSITY BLVD , STE A1, TUSCALOOSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MSC Cheeseburger$12.99
Delicious house seasoned steak brisket patty topped with American cheese on a brioche bun. Comes with freshly cut lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles to top.
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa

2325 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.5 (793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$13.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Cheeseburger topped with choice of American, Swiss or provolone. Served with choice of one side.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
More about Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa

