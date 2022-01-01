Cheeseburgers in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa
1130 UNIVERSITY BLVD , STE A1, TUSCALOOSA
|MSC Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Delicious house seasoned steak brisket patty topped with American cheese on a brioche bun. Comes with freshly cut lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles to top.
More about Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa
Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa
2325 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
|Cheeseburger
|$13.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Cheeseburger topped with choice of American, Swiss or provolone. Served with choice of one side.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.