Hummus in
Tuscaloosa
/
Tuscaloosa
/
Hummus
Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve hummus
Hooligan's 2
1351 McFarland BLVD NE Suite 112, Tuscaloosa
No reviews yet
Side of hummus
$1.00
More about Hooligan's 2
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa
1130 UNIVERSITY BLVD , STE A1, TUSCALOOSA
No reviews yet
Hummus
$7.49
Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa
Browse other tasty dishes in Tuscaloosa
Curly Fries
Cheese Fries
Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Po Boy
Shrimp Tacos
Chicken Tenders
