Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Utica
/
Utica
/
Cheese Fries
Utica restaurants that serve cheese fries
Rick's Famous
421 Broad Street, Utica
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Fries
$5.07
Crispy Crinkle-Cut Fries. Topped With Rick's Famous Chili Sauce & Rick's Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Rick's Famous
NINA'S PIZZA
100 Genesee Street, Utica
No reviews yet
Fried Mac n' Cheese
$8.99
More about NINA'S PIZZA
Browse other tasty dishes in Utica
Ravioli
Fish Sandwiches
Spaghetti
Margherita Pizza
Gnocchi
Lobsters
Bruschetta
Calamari
More near Utica to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Oswego
No reviews yet
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
New Hartford
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(505 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(172 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(480 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(761 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(442 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston