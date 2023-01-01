Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish sandwiches in
Utica
/
Utica
/
Fish Sandwiches
Utica restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
NINA'S PIZZA
100 Genesee Street, Utica
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$12.99
More about NINA'S PIZZA
Rick' Famous - Rick's #02
421 Broad Street, Utica
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$8.99
Hand-Breaded, Line-Caught Crispy Haddock & American Cheese. Topped With Lettuce & Rick's Famous Tartar Sauce. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.
More about Rick' Famous - Rick's #02
