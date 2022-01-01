Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
A bright modern Tex-Mex spot serving made from scratch recipes, penny mimosas & giant margaritas. Come in and enjoy!
3120 Palm Way #170
Popular Items
Location
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
