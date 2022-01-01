Go
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

A bright modern Tex-Mex spot serving made from scratch recipes, penny mimosas & giant margaritas. Come in and enjoy!

3120 Palm Way #170

Popular Items

ENCHILADAS CHEESE$14.95
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
ENCHILADAS EN MOLE NEGRO$17.95
Two mole negro rotisserie chicken and filled cheese filled enchiladas topped with rich black mole negro and Oaxacan cheese, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
TEX-MEX QUESO$9.95
Chile con queso made with fresh vegetables
NACHOS CHICKEN$13.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños
QUESADILLAS CHICKEN$13.99
Melted cheese with chicken fajita filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
ENCHILADAS BEEF$14.95
Two ground beef and cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
TO GO FROZEN JUMBO HOUSE$12.99
Our Valencia's House Margaritas Served Frozen (Food must be purchase with Alcohol)
ENCHILADAS BRISKET$16.95
Two slow roasted Chipotle rubbed beef brisket filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
SOPA DE TORTILLA$10.95
A superb soup with rotisserie chicken, avocado, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips
DEL RIO DINNER$15.95
Nell's Crispy ground beef Taco, a pork or rotisserie chicken Classic Tamale and a Beef Enchilada. Served with guacamole, Mexican rice and your choice of beans
Location

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
