Vegan Juiceology

We are a farm-to-bottle shop and juice company cold-pressing all fresh and natural ingredients for the working on-the-go individual and health-conscious collective. Rooted in seasonal, natural ingredients and sustainable cooperatives, we guarantee that our products are a sought-after solution to the sugar and preservative-filled beverages flooding the market today. We are dedicated to supporting our communities and building a brand legacy that will educate and initiate personal and public health revolutions.

413 North Howard Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TROPICAL GREEN$13.00
kale / pineapple / apple / mango / mint / lemon / lime
AÇAÍ BOWL$13.00
açaí / banana / strawberry / blueberry / granola / coconut / agave drizzle
GOOD MORNING GREENS$11.00
kale / spinach / cucumber / celer / apple / ginger root / lemon
SLIM BURNER$11.00
grapefruit / apple / orange / ginger root / lemon
5-DAY ALL GREEN DETOX$245.00
PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 72 HOURS TO FULFILL ALL DETOX ORDERS.
Includes: 12 Individual Glass Bottles
Quantity per Day: 6 Individual Bottles
Duration: 5 Days
Flavors:
1 CELERY JUICE
celery / lemon
2 GOOD MORNING GREENS
kale / spinach / cucumber / celery / ginger root / lemon
3 GREEN DETOX
spinach / cucumber / green apple / parsley / ginger root / lemon
4 EMERALD ELIXIR
kale / green apple / pear / ginger root / lemon
5 TROPICAL GREEN
kale / pineapple / apple / orange / mango / mint / lime / lemon
6 SWEET KALE
kale / pineapple / apple / lemon
PLEASE INFORM US OF ANY ALLERGIES AND CHANGES.
SWEET KALE$11.00
kale / pineapple / apple / lemon
Vegan Burger & Fries$16.00
Vegan Burger Only$13.50
ARUBA$13.00
peach / plum / pear / lime
Side - Fries$6.00
Location

413 North Howard Street

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

