Venezia Restaurant
Venezia Restaurant has been serving delicious Italian food in Boston for over 25 years. Located on the Boston Harbor we offer indoor and outdoor seating with amazing views and plenty of free parking. Come dine under the stars while enjoying authentic Italian approach to cooking. Enjoy our elegant cuisine in a breathtaking setting along the Boston Harbor. Our award-winning food, attentive customer service, and glorious views make Venezia Restaurant an unforgettable experience. Come try our homemade pasta and sauces, fresh local seafood, delicious wine from our on-site winery or other specialties, you'll see why locals and tourists alike make Venezia their dining destination
20 Ericsson Street
Dorchester MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
