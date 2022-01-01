Go
Venezia Restaurant

Venezia Restaurant has been serving delicious Italian food in Boston for over 25 years. Located on the Boston Harbor we offer indoor and outdoor seating with amazing views and plenty of free parking. Come dine under the stars while enjoying authentic Italian approach to cooking. Enjoy our elegant cuisine in a breathtaking setting along the Boston Harbor. Our award-winning food, attentive customer service, and glorious views make Venezia Restaurant an unforgettable experience. Come try our homemade pasta and sauces, fresh local seafood, delicious wine from our on-site winery or other specialties, you'll see why locals and tourists alike make Venezia their dining destination

20 Ericsson Street

Popular Items

Molten Chocolate Cake$9.00
Classic Caesar Salad$10.00
Hearts of Romaine, croutons and shaved Parmesan
Veal Parmigiana$27.00
Cutlet baked with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese served with Penne Marinara
Nonna’s Meatballs$14.00
Baked with mozzarella and marinara
Classic Cannoli$9.00
Caesar Chicken$22.00
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
Cutlet baked with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese served with Penne Marinara
Tiramisu$9.00
Chicken Piccata$27.00
Sautéed in a white wine lemon caper sauce served with penne pasta
Calamari Fritt$16.00
Crispy fried with pickled cherry peppers, garlic and Sriracha sauce
Location

20 Ericsson Street

Dorchester MA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

