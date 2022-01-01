Chicken wraps in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Peach's 9 Venice
1230 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.59
Fried or grilled chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side
Skillets Restaurant
4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$11.75
Grilled Chicken and Smokehouse Bacon with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Chicken Chipotle Wrap
|$12.75
Panini Style with lots of grilled Chicken, Romaine, Salsa, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chipotle sauce. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.