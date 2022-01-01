Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Venice

Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Banner pic

 

Peach's 9 Venice

1230 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.59
Fried or grilled chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side
More about Peach's 9 Venice
Item pic

 

Skillets Restaurant

4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.75
Grilled Chicken and Smokehouse Bacon with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Chicken Chipotle Wrap$12.75
Panini Style with lots of grilled Chicken, Romaine, Salsa, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chipotle sauce. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets Restaurant

