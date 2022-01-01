Go
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

Italian restaurant

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,

Popular Items

HOUSE PASTA$9.99
Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara
GARLIC KNOTS$5.50
PHILLY STEAK$9.99
Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with white American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a 8” sub roll served with homemade chips.
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA$13.99
Hand tossed in a New York style crust made per order.
PARMIAGIANO SUB
Your choice of meatball, sausage, chicken, eggplant, and veal mothered in marinara and covered with melted mozzarella on an 8” roll served with homemade chips.
VODKA RIGATONI$10.49
Rigatoni pasta with a creamy homemade vodka sauce with basil.
HOUSE SALAD SMALL$5.99
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, black olive, green olive, peperoncini and croutons, served with your choice of dressing.
BAKED SPAGHETTI$10.99
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
BASKET OF RAVIOLI$7.50
Deep Fried ravioli bites your choice of 4 Cheese or Nacho cheese
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$7.49
Fresh mozzarella sticks wrapped in a light breading and deep-fried to a crispy golden brown on the outside with gooey melted cheese on the inside... Oh, gotta have it!
Location

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,

Charlottesville VA

Nearby restaurants

Mane Course Sandwiches

Mane Course Sandwiches is a casual equestrian themed restaurant offering sandwiches, soups, salads, wraps and smoothies. We are committed to using high quality ingredients served in a fun environment with outstanding hospitality. Whether you are ordering online to take home, dining in or letting us cater your event. You will enjoy the cure for the common sandwich.

Angelic's Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

The Brick Oven

Stop by our cozy neighborhood restaurant and pizzeria, make friends and enjoy fresh, wholesome food cooked with love.
