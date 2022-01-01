Go
Vivace

Curbside pickup and delivery services are available. Our regular dinner menu is available plus we are offering 20% off beer and wine.
We are practicing social distancing and other increased sanitary measures as recommended. We will continue serving you during this health crisis while we can, following the guidelines and restrictions the Governor has put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Updates will be posted here.
We hope you all are and remain healthy and safe.

PIZZA

2244 Ivy Road

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)

Chicken Parmesan$19.00
over spaghetti marinara
Baked Penne Bolognese$19.00
Penne pasta and house made bolognese sauce and baked with three cheeses
Our bolognese sauce is made with local beef and house made sausage.
Pasta alla Vivace$19.00
Marsala cream sauce, grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, AM fog mushrooms with penne pasta
Lasagne Bolognese$19.00
Garlic Cheesebread$8.00
4 slices of ciabatta bread with three cheeses and a side of house-made marinara
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, Grana cheese, olives, croutons and house-made ceasar dressing
Mediterranean Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, olives, tomatoes, artichokes, red onion, sundried tomatoes, feta cheese, croutons with hose Italian dressing.
Chicken Piccata$20.00
Lighted floured and pan seared chicken over spaghetti with white wine lemon butter caper sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo$18.00
Fettuccini pasta with a cream sauce, made from Grana Padano cheese
Eggplant Parmesan$19.00
over spaghetti marinara
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2244 Ivy Road

Charlottesville VA

Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
