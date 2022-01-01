Vivace
Curbside pickup and delivery services are available. Our regular dinner menu is available plus we are offering 20% off beer and wine.
We are practicing social distancing and other increased sanitary measures as recommended. We will continue serving you during this health crisis while we can, following the guidelines and restrictions the Governor has put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Updates will be posted here.
We hope you all are and remain healthy and safe.
PIZZA
2244 Ivy Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2244 Ivy Road
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Vivace
Vivace Restaurant, located on Ivy Road near the University of Virginia, opened its doors in July of 1995. Housed in the former main quarters of an old farm, Vivace attracts patrons with its diverse atmosphere. From the cozy intimate upstairs, which hints at the comfort and ease of Nona's home, to the vast expanse of our multi-tiered outdoor terrace, the ambiance at Vivace appeals to all.
The 1940s hand-crafted serpentine bar in the lounge provides a festive setting for the light-hearted. For the romantic, enjoy a glass of wine by our inviting fireplace.
From the moment you arrive, you'll discover that Vivace is full of Italian charm. Our unique decor will transport you to a quaint Italian village, creating a welcoming atmosphere.
Ivy Provisions
We are back and excited to serve you!
Moe's Original BBQ
A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces