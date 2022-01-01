Go
Toast

Vivian

Honest American food with big flavors that utilizes the bountiful products of the region and the rich history of European cuisine.

348 Depot St, Ste 190

No reviews yet

Location

348 Depot St, Ste 190

Asheville NC

Sunday10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urban Orchard Cider Company

No reviews yet

Crowlers and growlers to-go from 2-6pm every day! Stay safe & distant AVL!

Summit Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Our Asheville café is located in the heart of the River Arts District. Built on the site of what once was the world’s largest leather tannery, our Asheville store is one of the most beautiful you’ll ever step foot in. A 360-degree bar in the middle of the café, which also boasts lofted ceilings and a second-story mezzanine, provides a remarkable customer experience matched only by the barista hospitality.

Rosabees

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NoLo

No reviews yet

Non Alcoholic Beer, Wine, Spirits and Cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston