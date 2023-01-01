Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Waynesville

Waynesville restaurants
Waynesville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Hammel House Inn - 121 Main St.

121 Main St., Waynesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about The Hammel House Inn - 121 Main St.
SOUPS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Stone House Tavern

258 S Main St, Waynesville

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.71
Fried chicken tossed in your favorite sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, mixed cheese and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap$11.71
Fried chicken tossed in your favorite sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, mixed cheese and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Stone House Tavern

