Chicken wraps in Waynesville
Waynesville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Hammel House Inn - 121 Main St.
The Hammel House Inn - 121 Main St.
121 Main St., Waynesville
|Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
More about Stone House Tavern
SOUPS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Stone House Tavern
258 S Main St, Waynesville
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$11.71
Fried chicken tossed in your favorite sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, mixed cheese and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap
|$11.71
Fried chicken tossed in your favorite sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, mixed cheese and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla