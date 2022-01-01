Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in West Lafayette

West Lafayette restaurants
Toast

West Lafayette restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

The Bryant Food & Drink Company

1820 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yucca cakes$10.00
Italian Lemon Cake$8.00
Chocolate Truffle Cake$8.00
More about The Bryant Food & Drink Company
Copper Moon Coffee image

 

Copper Moon Coffee

351 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Birthday Cake Cold Brew
Coffee Cake$4.00
More about Copper Moon Coffee
Item pic

 

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

1000 W State St, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Classic, Old Fashioned Cake$2.00
Classic old fashioned cake with vanilla bean glaze.
Chocolate w/ Vanilla Glaze, Old Fashioned Cake$3.00
Decadent chocolate old fashioned cake with vanilla bean glaze.
Citrus Matcha, Old Fashioned Cake$3.50
The Citrus Matcha is back and feeling better than ever. This old fashioned doughnut is dipped in a lemon glaze with a brilliant matcha finish.
More about Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
Banner pic

 

Cafe Literato

1920 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Orange Cake$2.25
More about Cafe Literato
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CREPES • DONUTS

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

100 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate w/ Vanilla Glaze, Old Fashioned Cake$3.00
Decadent chocolate old fashioned cake with vanilla bean glaze.
The Classic, Old Fashioned Cake$2.00
Classic old fashioned cake with vanilla bean glaze.
Citrus Matcha, Old Fashioned Cake$3.50
The Citrus Matcha is back and feeling better than ever. This old fashioned doughnut is dipped in a lemon glaze with a brilliant matcha finish
More about Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

