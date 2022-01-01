Cake in West Lafayette
West Lafayette restaurants that serve cake
The Bryant Food & Drink Company
1820 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette
|Yucca cakes
|$10.00
|Italian Lemon Cake
|$8.00
|Chocolate Truffle Cake
|$8.00
Copper Moon Coffee
351 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette
|Birthday Cake Cold Brew
|Coffee Cake
|$4.00
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
1000 W State St, West Lafayette
|The Classic, Old Fashioned Cake
|$2.00
Classic old fashioned cake with vanilla bean glaze.
|Chocolate w/ Vanilla Glaze, Old Fashioned Cake
|$3.00
Decadent chocolate old fashioned cake with vanilla bean glaze.
|Citrus Matcha, Old Fashioned Cake
|$3.50
The Citrus Matcha is back and feeling better than ever. This old fashioned doughnut is dipped in a lemon glaze with a brilliant matcha finish.
ICE CREAM • CREPES • DONUTS
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
100 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette
